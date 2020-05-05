COVID-19 impact: Motor insurance losses likely to spike in FY21

It has been merely a month since the beginning of the new financial year. But this mid-sized general insurer has already seen motor insurance claims worth Rs 1 crore piling up. The claims include a mix of accidental damages as well as death/injury.

“On one hand, there has been a rise in claims with more number of people using their personal vehicles for travel, while on the other third-party premiums have stayed unchanged,” said the claims head of the insurer quoted above.

The insurance regulator has decided to keep the motor third party (TP) insurance rates unchanged beyond March 31 amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. While Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had on March 5 released a draft proposal to increase TP premiums by 2-10 percent from April 1, this has now been deferred until further notice.

With this, motor insurance loss ratios are likely to exceed 160 percent. This means that for every Rs 100 collected as premium, Rs 160 is paid away as claims in motor insurance. In FY20, loss ratios stood at almost 130 percent in motor insurance.

This not only impacts the balance sheet of the insurer, but also results in higher premiums for the policyholder.

Motor third party cover is taken for protection against financial liabilities in case of an accident. If an individual’s insured vehicle hits another vehicle passenger or pedestrian causing death or disability, the insurer pays the claims.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, public transport has been suspended. This has led to both individuals and organisations making use of private vehicles like cars, mini-vans and tempos for transport of factory workers in manufacturing facilities as well as essential staff.

“Individuals who otherwise made use of public transport are now using private vehicles. This leads to overuse of the vehicle which can lead to insurance claims,” said the chief executive of a private life insurer.

The home affairs ministry has said that in case a manufacturing facility has resumed production amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company will be responsible for arranging transportation for the staff.

Vehicles like tempos, trucks and mini-vans have the highest claim ratios. This is because of their vehicle design, speed and the nature of movement. These vehicles which were primarily used for commercial goods transport will also be used for moving workers within plants and to their residences.

IRDAI regulates the motor TP premium and this is revised on a yearly basis (except long-term policies for cars, bikes where it changes every three years and five years respectively).

The insurance regulator revises the premium rates every year depending on the vehicle type, engine capacity and past claims experience.

However, for the motor own damage (OD) cover which provides financial protection against physical damage to the vehicle, individual insurers are free to decide the pricing. But to retain customers, general insurers have been aggressively offering discounts despite claims leading to heavy losses.

In FY20 as well, motor OD segment had led to rise in losses for general insurers.

All business segments except retail health and motor insurance posted an underwriting profit for Q4. Underwriting loss in the motor segment stood at Rs 95.45 crore for Q4FY20 compared to loss of Rs 155.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said in the post earnings call that there could be a rise in motor claims since COVID-19 would force more number of people to use their personal vehicles instead of public transport.

