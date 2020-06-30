COVID-19 impact | May core sector output contracts 23.4%

The output of India's eight core sectors contracted 23.4 percent month-on-month in May due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, data from the Commerce and Industry Ministry released on June 30 showed.

These eight core sectors or industries account for over 40 percent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Other than fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - recorded negative growth in May.

For April-May 2020, the core sector output dipped 30 percent versus a 4.5 percent drop in the year-ago period.

Eight Core Industries growth at -23.4% versus -37.0% (MoM)

Coal Output growth at -14% versus -15.5% (MoM)

Crude Oil Output growth at -7.1% versus -6.4% (MoM)

Natural Gas Output growth at -16.8% versus -19.9% (MoM)

Refinery Output growth at -21.3% versus -24.2% (MoM)

Fertiliser Output Growth at 7.5% versus -4.5% (MoM)

Steel Output growth at -48.4% versus -78.7% (MoM)

Cement Output growth at -22.2% versus -85.3% (MoM)

Electricity Output growth at -15.6% versus 23% (MoM)