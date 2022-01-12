COVID-19 impact | Industries may soon experience manpower shortage: Teamlease Report

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Dearth of blue collar workers could soon impact various industries that are already struggling with labour shortage amid increasing coronavirus cases across India, according to job market experts and economists.

A survey conducted by Teamlease Services found that close to half of around 850 companies in 21 sectors have plans to hire blue-collar workers over the next three months, but many sectors are finding it “increasingly difficult to source labour”, The Economic Times reported.

Current labour shortage across sectors is estimated between 15-25 percent and this gap is likely to widen amid the new Covid wave over the next couple of months, it added. Sectors with most difficulty finding labourers are construction, engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and pharmaceuticals, the report added.

Amit Vadera, assistant vice-president, Teamlease Services pointed that mobilisation of labour is the likely challenge in months ahead. “Many migrants were already wary of returning, causing the current shortage, and the exponential rise in infections across major cities will further dent their confidence,” he added.

Sectors with slightly higher labour supply — fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce and logistics — are also likely to “feel the pressure” as restrictions kick-in, according to Vadera.

Economists and top executives are however, cautiously optimistic, as they believe companies are better prepared this time and have adopted measures to retain their existing workforce.

Case-in-point, Mahindra Group’s Chief Economist Sachchidanand Shukla said the wages and support available in cities outmatch rural options in the long-run and could weigh in their favour.

Further, companies such as Forbes Marshall, JSW Steel and Thermax have brought in “innovative schemes” to retain labour. The schemes include attendance allowance, employment insurance, health coverage, travel cost, higher minimum wages and production incentives.