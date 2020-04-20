COVID-19 impact | Govt may now pay PF for companies with over 100 employees as well: Report

The government may pay the provident fund (PF) contribution of both employers and employees at companies with over 100 staff, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The plan, an attempt to reduce layoffs, might be included in the government's second economic package to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

On March 27, the finance ministry said the government will cover the PF contribution of both employers and employees (together 24 percent) for companies with a staff of up to 100 where 90 percent earn less than Rs 15,000 a month.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: How to withdraw EPF money

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the proposal as a part of Rs 1.7 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. The outgo on covering PF for three months was estimated at Rs 4,800 crore.

The government may widen this net to cover more subscribers and organisations under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

"…this cap of 100 employees may go altogether or substantially raised to cover more and more establishments," an official told The Economic Times.

The labour ministry has asked the EPFO and ESIC to collect data on salary cuts and layoffs, which will be shared with the Prime Minister's office, CNBC-TV18 reported on April 17.

The nationwide lockdown has forced several companies to halt operations, making it difficult to clear employees' salaries for March and April.