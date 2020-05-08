Government’s FY21 borrowing to jump by over 50% as COVID-19 upsets Budget plans

The above revision in borrowings has been necessitated on account of the COVID pandemic, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.
The government borrows money from the market to meet any shortfall in funds to meet its expenditure when it is unable to cover it with income earned through tax, non-tax revenue.
The borrowing is done through the issue of dated securities and treasury bills, the purchase and sale of which is conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.
The money that government borrows during a particular fiscal year is called the net borrowing, while gross borrowing includes net borrowing for the year and the repayment of past loans.
So why is the borrowings number important? This is because when the expenditure is higher than the income, the difference, referred to as the fiscal deficit, widens.
The size of the fiscal deficit whether calculated in absolute terms or as a percentage of GDP is crucial because, in effect, government borrowings help determine the interest rates in the economy.
