you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 impact: Exports plunge 60.28% in April

The trade deficit narrowed to $6.76 billion. Trade deficit in April 2019 stood at $15.33 billion.

Representative image
India's exports contracted by a record 60.28 percent to $10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 percent to $17.12 billion in April from $41.4 billion in the same month last year, according to the data by the commerce and industry ministry.

The country's exports had contracted by 34.57 percent in March 2020.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the ministry said in a statement.

Major commodity groups which recorded negative export growth during April were gems and jewellery (-98.74 percent), leather (-93.28 percent), petroleum products (-66.22 percent) and engineering goods (-64.76 percent). Oil imports in April stood at $4.66 billion, which was 59.03 percent lower as compared to the same month last year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #trade deficit

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

As China reopens, factories fire up but jobs gloom keeps consumers at home

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

