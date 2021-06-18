MARKET NEWS

Economy may recover at slow pace after unlocking, support could be needed: Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanyal has said that it will be important to assess how much recovery will be sustained, as many more states look to unlock.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal has said there is a possibility that the economy doesn't gather pace after unlocking.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the principal economic advisor further said that due to unlocking it is possible that the economy could recover, but at a slower pace. He also opined that in the event that recovery is slow, there would be a need to provide support.

Sanyal also added that it will be important to assess how much recovery will be sustained, as many more states look to unlock.

"If exports are strong and consumption comes back, we will need to think about inflation," he was quoted as saying.

On bonds, Sanyal said that there should be possibility for a foreign investor to buy and sell Indian bonds. He added that in this financial year India should be able to complete the bond inclusion.

 

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #Sandeep Sanyal
