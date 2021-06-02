COVID-19 impact | Centre mulls extending, restarting social, rural relief schemes: Report

The Centre may renew some of the schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, such as provision of 5 kg rice/wheat and 1 kg of pulses per month for free

The Centre is planning to restart and extend some of the relief measures it had initiated during the first wave of COVID-19 in order to aid small businesses and the rural economy.

The government is also planning to start a portal to provide immediate relief to workers in the unorganised sector, Business Standard reported.

"We are assessing the performance and outcomes of some of the rural-centric and small business schemes and whether it could be relaunched and

extended for some more months," a government official told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre may renew some of the schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, such as provision of 5 kg rice/wheat and 1 kg of pulses per month for free, Business Standard reported.

The allocation of rice/wheat and pulses for free was recently extended for two months - May and June 2021.

The government might also renew Employee Provident Fund (EPF) support under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana. For companies employing over 1,000 workers, the government proposed to provide an EPF contribution worth 12 percent of the wages.

The two above schemes were first announced in March and April 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.