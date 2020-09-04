COVID-19 impact | Artificial intelligence roles see spike in job searches: Indeed

Job searches in artificial intelligence (AI) have risen 106 percent in June 2020 compared to a year-ago period, said data from recruitment platform Indeed. The data said that job searches around AI-related jobs have seen a 20 percent increase in the last six months alone (March to July), in line with the onset of COVID-19.

Indeed says in the report that, in the wake of the global pandemic, industries across the board are witnessing an accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies in order to ensure business continuity during the changed circumstances.

Time Period % change in job searches (per million) June 2016 to June 2017 53% June 2017 to June 2018 82% June 2018 to June 2019 80% June 2019 to June 2020 106%

It added that an increasing number of functions are being automated, creating a need for more skilled tech talent. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has boosted not only the creation of jobs in the space, but also the interest in AI-related jobs, as job searches have seen a consecutive increase in the last five years. Job openings for AI-related jobs have seen a 28 percent increase from August 2019 to August 2020, while job searches have seen a 91 percent spike.

Job postings related to AI have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with a 46 percent increase between June 2018 and June 2019, and a 51 percent increase between June 2019 and June 2020. The last six months (March to July) alone have seen a rise of 17 percent in job postings in the space.

A large number of companies, both within the technology sector and beyond, are seeking talent with specialised skills required to develop and implement machine learning solutions to post-COVID-19 requirements according to the Indeed report.

In fact, several companies, and even job seekers independently, are actively pursuing avenues to upskill themselves in order to keep pace with the evolution of new-age technology.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India said, “Even as businesses work towards regaining momentum in the global economy, it is imperative to ensure that talent is able to keep up with the emerging demands of AI-powered solutions on their skills.”

With machine learning finding applications across sectors from healthcare, to digital finance to logistics, Indeed said that there are ample opportunities for skilled job seekers to explore.