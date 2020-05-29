COVID-19 impact | April core sector output contracts 38.1%

India's core sector output in April contracted an unprecedented 38.1 percent in April as the country was under lockdown for over two months due to coronavirus.

The output of the eight core or key infrastructure sectors that account for nearly 40 percent of the IIP, had contracted 6.5 percent in March.

Cement was the worst performer with growth contracting 86 percent versus a 25.1 percent contraction in March.

Steel output was also badly affected contracting 83.9 percent compared to a 24.1 percent contraction month-on-month (MoM).

The following was the performance of the other key sectors:

Coal Output Growth At -15.5% Vs 4% (MoM)Crude Oil Output Growth At -6.4% Vs -5.5% (MoM)Natural Gas Output Growth At -19.9% Vs -15.1% (MoM)Refinery Products Output Growth At -24.2% Vs -0.5% (MoM)Fertilizers Output Growth At -4.5% Vs -11.9% (MoM)

Electricity Output Growth At -22.8% Vs -8.2% (MoM)





