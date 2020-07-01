COVID-19 impact | 50% households hit financially, 82% cut down spending: CNBC-TV18 survey

Nearly 50 percent households have taken a financial hit because of the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown, according to the CNBC-TV18 Consumer Confidence survey.

Of these, 30 percent have faced a pay cut, 19 percent lost their jobs and 23 percent were put on a temporary leave.

The survey also pointed out that 47 percent of those who lost their jobs were under the age of 30, while 56 percent of those who took a pay cut were above the age of 30.

When asked for how long their personal finances will remain affected, 30 percent of the respondents said at least 2 to 3 months, while another 28 percent said for another six months at least.

At least 67 percent respondents said that they were worried about losing their job, or taking a pay cut, or losing income (for those who are self-employed), or being put on temporary leave from work going forward.

Another trend that emerged from the survey was that 61 percent of those not fearing financial impact were male respondents.

As far as spending is concerned, nearly 82 percent said that they have cut down on their expenditures; 37 percent substantially so. Besides, 85 percent who will undergo substantial spending cut earn less than Rs 10 lakh per year.

About 57 percent respondents said that they are sticking to purchasing essentials like groceries and medicines, while 26 percent said that they bought alcohol and clothes in addition to essential commodities.

A significant 63 percent of the respondents said that they will delay making large purchases like electronics, furnishings this year.

When asked about which outside spends would they cut down this year, 40 percent respondents chose holidays and travel. The remaining 60 percent was more or less equally divided between movies, shopping, dining out and personal care like salons, spas and gyms.

A total of 10,125 people were surveyed for this.