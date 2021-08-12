COVID-19 crisis | India stood out in helping other nations: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

India has stood out among nations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, having extensively sent out aid and helped other nations when most countries were competing over COVID supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Speaking at a virtual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jaishankar stressed that the severity, scale and density of the second wave was very difficult to anticipate, especially given the predominant Delta variant.

"COVID struck us at a time when the health infrastructure in the country were very rudimentary. After the second wave began, initially the world looked at us and wondered how any country could deal with this kind of case loads and this severe a pandemic, especially because they have all been through it in some form," Jaishankar said.

"A lot of small countries which wouldn't have come into even sniffing distance of vaccines, got their health workers vaccinated, in large part due to us," he said.

However, India's good deeds during the first wave led to reciprocation from partner nations during the second wave, the Minister said. The sentiment that India should be helped was very strong and wide ranging. He added that his counterparts from many countries who could not help in specific terms, had called up to express solidarity.

"I've met a lot of the Gulf (Foreign) Ministers over the last few weeks. Every one of them appreciates that we did something special for them, in terms of keeping the food supplies open and health workers moving at that time," he said.

More manufacturing needed

Saying that COVID exposed the lack of manufacturing capabilities in the country, Jaishankar said the pandemic revealed how unevenly manufacturing has grown in the country. He referred to the wide ranging shortages in ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other health equipment across the country as demand exploded earlier this year.

A country the size and seriousness of India should not be having those kind of shortages, he said.

Taking forward the increasing business friendly pitch that Central Ministers have focused on, Jaishankar said the government considers business to be a source of employment and not only profits and plutocracy. However, he also said Indian businesses should be building better supply chains at home.

"If you had built your supply chains at home, you wouldn't be worried about what impact a national crisis on our borders, would have on your supplies," the Minister said.

Referring to a past interaction with European Union President Ursula Von Trayer, Jaishankar said she had told him that liberalised trade should not come at the cost of fair trade.

On a question about whether the government wants to or can back large businesses similar to China and Taiwan's support of their semiconductor industries, Jaiashankar said businesses have to take the risks associated with growth if they want to get bigger.