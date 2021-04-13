COVID-19 2nd wave poses credit negative threat for India; containment measures, rapid vaccination can mitigate risks: Moody's

Moody's expects that the impact on economic activity will be less severe than that seen in 2020
With the surge in coronavirus cases across the country once again, India is at risk of weakening the economic recovery which poses a credit negative threat, Moody's Investors Service said.
"However, the targeted nature of containment measures and rapid progress on vaccinating the population will mitigate the credit-negative impact," it said in its Issuer Comment report.
It further said that the second wave of infections presented a risk to the growth forecast as the reimposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment.
India is experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus infections as daily cases recorded per day cross 1 lakh. Registering a steady increase for the 34th day in a row, the number of active cases rose to 12,64,698, or 9.24 percent of the total infections on April 12. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.
Maharashtra, the epicentre of the second surge, accounted for close to 50 percent of the active caseload as of 12 April. Other states and territories including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka have also reported a sharp rise in daily cases.
"Retail and recreation activity across India had dropped by 25% as of 7 April compared with 24 February, according to Google mobility data. This was mirrored in the Reserve Bank of India’s March consumer confidence survey which showed a deterioration in perceptions of the economic situation and expectations of decreased spending on nonessential items," Moody's said in its report.
"However, given the focus on “micro-containment zones” to deal with the current wave of infections, as opposed to a nationwide lockdown, we expect that the impact on economic activity will be less severe than that seen in 2020," it noted adding that India's very low coronavirus death count (only about 170,179 deaths have been recorded as of 12 April) and relatively very young population also help mitigate risks.
Moody's further predicted that the GDP was still likely to grow in the double digits in 2021 given the low level of activity in 2020. In June 2020, Moody's downgraded India's rating to Baa3 from Baa2 maintaining a negative outlook.
Another key element, the report pointed out, to mitigate the credit negative risk is the country's vaccination program in managing the second wave as the authorities balance virus management against maintaining economic activity.
India began its vaccination drive in mid-January and had administered 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of 10 April, becoming the fastest country to reach that threshold so far. However, a shortage of vaccines and India's nearly 1.4 billion person population, which includes many people living in rural, more remote locations, could slow the progress of the vaccine rollout.
India has prioritized domestic vaccine distribution, delaying exports, amid the resurgence in coronavirus infections. On 11 April, the government also placed a temporary prohibition on the export of remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of coronavirus patient.