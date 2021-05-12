COVID-19 2nd wave | Online hiring sees green shoots: Monster Employment Index

Online hiring activity is witnessing green shoots in some sectors amidst the second, deadly wave of COVID-19.

The Monster Employment Index for April 2021 showed that, while overall job postings saw a 4 percent dip on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, top management roles saw a 36 percent YoY rise in job postings.

The growth of job postings has varied across sectors, with some doing better and some others yet to gain momentum YoY, as of April 2021, compared to April 2020.

The Monster Employment Index is an analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. Monster Employment index does not just rely on job postings on its database but is derived from real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets.

According to the Index, despite the decline in overall job postings, certain industries continue to hold strong in specific cities.

Advertising, market research, Public Relations (PR) in Chennai and Hyderabad saw more than 50 percent YoY growth (April 2021 vs April 2020).

Compared to March 2021, there was a 3 percent reduction in online job postings. One possible reason for this can be attributed to the lockdown-like restrictions announced in various parts of the country to minimise the virus spread.

Banking/ financial services and insurance in Kolkata saw a 26 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in April 2021, despite the overall growth in job postings remaining neutral for the location.

Among other locations, hiring activity in Bangalore (28 percent), Hyderabad (23 percent), and Chennai (16 percent) indicate strong growth in job postings, compared to 2020.

There has been significant growth in the top management (36 percent), senior-level (10 percent), and intermediate level (13 percent) hiring YoY in April 2021.

Said Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com: "The second wave of the pandemic and various intensities of lockdowns across the country have impacted hiring activity. However, employment activity in some cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai indicate a positive uptick, and year-on-year growth across certain sectors and functions is evident. These are positive indicators that we are better equipped to face the impact (of the pandemic) this year compared to April 2020."

Job postings pick up in certain industries

Among the sectors, the shipping/marine industry continues to witness a 2 percent increase in job postings, month-on-month in April 2021.

Industries that exhibited the highest decline in job postings compared to the previous month (April 2021 v. March 2021) include engineering, cement, construction, iron/steel (-15 percent), retail (-14 percent), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) food and packaged food (-12 percent) and logistics, courier/freight/transportation (-12 percent).

A YoY comparison of data shows showed that agriculture and chemicals-led sectors fared better.

Agro-based industries (20 percent), chemicals/ plastic/ rubber, paints, fertilizer/ pesticides (19 percent), and printing/ packaging (17 percent) showed a rise in job postings in April 2021.

Some sectors continued to reel under the impact of the pandemic. These include travel and tourism (-52 percent), education (-34 percent), and engineering, cement, construction, iron/steel (-26 percent), which saw a steep YoY decline in job postings, as of April 2021.

Good news for top management job aspirants

Data showed that there has been a YoY rise in demand for top management professionals across the country.

April 2021 data showed that job postings for greater than 15 years’ experience have grown by 36 percent compared to 2020. Those for senior management professionals (11-15 years), mid-senior professionals (7-10 years), and intermediate roles (4 – 6 years) have witnessed an increase of 10 percent, 13 percent, and 4 percent respectively, as of April 2021 compared to April 2020.

However, job postings for entry-level profiles (0-3 years) declined by 11 percent YoY in April 2021.