Apr 20, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coverfox raises $22 million in Series C funding from IFC, other investors

The online insurance broking firm said that it will use the funds to deepen their coverage in smaller cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online insurance broker Coverfox.com has raised USD 22 million in Series C funding. The round is led by IFC, which is a member of the World Bank Group, and other existing investors.

The company had previously raised USD 17 million in Series A & B funding together, from SAIF Partners, Accel and NR Narayana Murthy’s private investment arm Catamaran Ventures.

In a press statement, Coverfox said that it will use the funds to expand insurance coverage into tier 2 and 3 cities and will specifically address women’s needs.

Women-centric products including maternity covers as well as insurance for ailments like infertility and breast cancer are not widely available in the market. Existing products are also priced at a much higher premium than regular insurance products.

“The technology team will also get a shot in the arm,” said the company. Premanshu Singh, CEO, Covefox.com said that a large portion of the investment would go into improving the user experience by going both horizontal and vertical into each category.

The platform, built on an insur-tech model was set up in 2013 and now has tie-ups with 35 insurance companies and offer 150 plus products in the motor, life and health insurance segments.

“By investing in Coverfox, IFC is giving a push to the country’s digitization agenda by leveraging technology to deliver insurance products outside metros and to women who are currently underserved,” said Jun Zhang, IFC Country Head for India.

tags #Economy #insurance

