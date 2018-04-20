Coverfox raises $22 million in Series C funding from IFC, other investors

Online insurance broker Coverfox.com has raised USD 22 million in Series C funding. The round is led by IFC, which is a member of the World Bank Group, and other existing investors.

The company had previously raised USD 17 million in Series A & B funding together, from SAIF Partners, Accel and NR Narayana Murthy’s private investment arm Catamaran Ventures.

In a press statement, Coverfox said that it will use the funds to expand insurance coverage into tier 2 and 3 cities and will specifically address women’s needs.

Women-centric products including maternity covers as well as insurance for ailments like infertility and breast cancer are not widely available in the market. Existing products are also priced at a much higher premium than regular insurance products.

“The technology team will also get a shot in the arm,” said the company. Premanshu Singh, CEO, Covefox.com said that a large portion of the investment would go into improving the user experience by going both horizontal and vertical into each category.

The platform, built on an insur-tech model was set up in 2013 and now has tie-ups with 35 insurance companies and offer 150 plus products in the motor, life and health insurance segments.

“By investing in Coverfox, IFC is giving a push to the country’s digitization agenda by leveraging technology to deliver insurance products outside metros and to women who are currently underserved,” said Jun Zhang, IFC Country Head for India.