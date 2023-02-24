 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Counting on RBI support, offshore investors build Indian rupee crosses positions: Traders

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Buying the rupee against other non dollar currencies "looks straightforward to us with the narrative on the Fed having changed," an analyst at a Singapore-based asset management company, who did not want to be named on account of the fund's policies, said.

Foreign investors are wagering that the Indian rupee will do well against other non-U.S. dollar currencies on the non-deliverable forward market, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's currency intervention, traders said on Friday.

The rupee will hold up better in an environment where the dollar is likely to receive support from the hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, they said.

Buying the rupee against other non dollar currencies "looks straightforward to us with the narrative on the Fed having changed," an analyst at a Singapore-based asset management company, who did not want to be named on account of the fund's policies, said.

"You are basically taking a call on the relative volatility, betting that the Fed risks will be least felt on the rupee on account of the RBI's reaction function."