App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cotton output to rise by 8.11% to 373 lakh bales in 2017-18 season: CITI

The report states that high prices of cotton domestically and internationally would further force the consumption to either remain stagnant or slightly on the lower side.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cotton production is estimated to grow by 8.11 per cent to 373 lakh bales in 2017-18 season ending September over the previous year, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said today. The production is projected to expand on account of 13 percent increase in cotton crop area to 122.59 lakh hectares from from 108.45 lakh hectares, it said.

"The estimated balance-sheet for 2017-18 shows production as 373 lakh bales (of 170kg each), imports at 15 lakh bales and exports at 70 lakh bales. Further consumption is estimated to be 316 lakh bales (including non mill consumption of 19 lakh bales) against 306 lakh bales in 2016-17," CITI Chairman Sanjay K Jain said.

High prices of cotton domestically and internationally would further force the consumption to either remain stagnant or slightly on the lower side, he opined. Hence, consumption figures should not exceed beyond 316 lakh bales, including the non-mill consumption of 19 lakh bales.

"Even the figure of 316 lakh bales is already higher than the estimate of cotton consumption of 309 lakh bales based upon the consumption of first seven months for the cotton season 2017-18 as reported by the Textile Commissioner," CITI said.

related news

"The consumption of last season 2016-17 was 306 lakh bales (including the non-mill consumption of 17.50 lakh bales)," it added.

The closing stock of cotton for 2017-18 would be around 49.81 lakh bales which is quite sufficient for the textile sector to smoothly run their units throughout the year, the body said.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) earlier this week increased its May estimate of the cotton crop production by 5 lakh bales to 365 lakh bales for 2017-18 season (October to September).
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #Cotton #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.