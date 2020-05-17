Companies can now directly list their securities in foreign jurisdictions: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Private companies, which list their non-convertible debentures on stock exchanges, will now not be regarded as listed companies, she added.
Announcing the fifth and final tranche of stimulus measures, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said direct listing of securities by Indian public companies will now be permissible in foreign jurisdictions. Private companies, which list their non-convertible debentures on stock exchanges, will now not be regarded as listed companies, she added.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on FM Sitharaman's press conference
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19
First Published on May 17, 2020 12:09 pm