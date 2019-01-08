App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Corruption exists in DDA, digitisation needed: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri said in Lok Sabha that the DDA has a vigilance wing functioning under an independent chief vigilance officer, which examines the complaints of alleged corruption received from time to time, and if the allegations or charges are established, action is initiated against the delinquent officers.

Corruption exists in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and it can be checked only when the entire functioning of the body is fully digitised, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Puri said in Lok Sabha that the DDA has a vigilance wing functioning under an independent chief vigilance officer, which examines the complaints of alleged corruption received from time to time, and if the allegations or charges are established, action is initiated against the delinquent officers.

"Corruption is there and the corruption will continue till the whole process is digitised.... Corruption in DDA will be less with the passage of time and we have taken action in this regard," the Minister said during the Question Hour.

The minister also said the DDA does not know how much land it owns and a detailed estimate could be made once the digitisation process of the DDA is over.

Puri said the DDA has informed that so far it has launched 45 housing schemes in which 3,98,235 flats of different categories have been alloted.

In addition, the DDA has alloted 80,857 residential plots under residential societies in Rohini, Dwarka, East South Delhi, which have contributed to about 1,16,328 flats under various categories.

The minister said a total of 118 cooperative societies have also been alloted plots for residential purpose.

Further, 10,791 residential plots under alternative allotment and 894 plots through auction have been alloted in different parts of Delhi.

All these schemes have contributed towards meeting the housing requirements in Delhi, he said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #digitisation #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Real Estate

