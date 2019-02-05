Corporates looking for skills, not mere degrees: BSE Institute CEO

The need to get a particular degree from a specific institute to gain meaningful employment is slowly fading, says Ambarish Datta, MD & CEO of BSE Institute. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Datta said corporates now only want their recruits to have appropriate skills for the role that they have been hired for.

“In about five years, credentials or degrees from a specific institute may no longer help you get the dream job. It will be the technological and analytical skills that will make the difference,” he added.

BSE Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, offers postgraduate degree programmes as well as short-term and long-term certification programmes.

They have full-time offline programmes as well as online courses on ‘BSE Varsity’, its online learning arm. He said online programmes priced as low as Rs 199 are gaining traction.

“We have about 70 programmes being offered online and are seeing 150-200 enrollments every month. For working professionals, it is helpful since it is flexible and also helps them cut down on the travel time,” said Datta.

Unlike other online course providers, he said their programmes are more interactive and allow students to pause and ask questions, discuss an issue with their peers sitting in other parts of the country.

For their offline programmes, Datta said the focus is on learning outside the classroom through projects, assignments as well as group discussions.

“Most of the basic programmes will move online. We will offer analytical and problem-solving skills offline. We also have an emerging technology module where the course content is not pre-decided. When a batch of students are about to take the module, we look at what is the most essential technology at that point and only include those in the curriculum,” he said.

Apart from education, BSE Institute is also looking at boosting entrepreneurship in the country. In September 2018, the institute tied up with NITI Aayog and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to set up ‘Atal Incubation Center’ in the BHU campus in Varanasi. Datta said so far, 22 startups have graduated from this incubation centre.

In March 2019, BSE Institute will commence BSE Impact which is a programme to nurture innovators that are impacting the lives of India’s bottom of the pyramid through sustainable solutions. It will help these individuals towards building a venture, get access to capital and also scale up business.