Corporate veterans, ex-bureaucrats invest Rs 300cr to set up Masters’ Union School of Business in Gurugram

Come August 2020, Gurugram will get a new academic institution in the form of Masters’ Union School of Business. The business school, set up with an investment of Rs 300 crore, is funded by corporate industry veterans and former bureaucrats.

In a media statement, the institute said it will have classes in an internship-style format and led by practitioners rather than only by academic professors. The campus will be located in Cyber City at Gurugram (Delhi-NCR).

Some of the investors include Arun Maira (former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group), Mukund Rajan (former MD, Tata Teleservices), Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford), Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and former chief economist, RBI), Tathagata Dasgupta (Chief Data Scientist, Viacom) and Bhaskar Chakravorti (former professor, Harvard Business School and former partner, McKinsey & Company).

As per the institute website, the total fee for the postgraduate programme in technology and business management (PGP-TBM) programme is Rs 17 lakh (plus Rs 3.06 lakh goods and services tax). Candidates will also be eligible for 100 percent scholarship based on merit and for exceptional candidates from marginalised and underserved communities from Northeast India, Ladakh, Bhutan, and the tribal belts of the hinterland.

Applications to the business school are open till May 7 for round one. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview. As a part of the interview process, you will also be given a case study to solve.

“The flagship, 16-month intensive programme, PGP-TGM is designed to keep hands-on learning at its core, delivering the courses using live consulting projects, field tours and internships, to offer students industry-immersive learning at every step,” said the statement.

The business school will also conduct technology boot camps in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, SAAS and cybersecurity.

Further, the institute will establish a student-run venture fund with a corpus of Rs 5 crore that will invest in areas like real estate and capital markets. It will also have a Centre for New Business Models, a research-based forum that will formulate business opportunities in newer technologies like blockchain, bio-tech, and machine learning.

It will run a CXO shadow programme to enable students to have a first-hand look into a day of a CXO to experience how organizations are run and business decisions are made.

Tathagata Dasgupta, the founding master of the business school said, “In medical schools, doctors teach students, practising lawyers teach in law schools, but in business schools, faculty may not have experience with hands-on leadership in the industry. That’s a gap Masters’ Union addresses by getting CXOs, MDs and business leaders to teach and train students.”

Here is a list of the founding members and their teaching areas:

--Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group)- Management Consulting

--Mukund Rajan (Former MD, Tata Teleservices Limited)- How to be a Successful Brand Custodian

--Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Chief Economist, RBI)- How Does the Economy Work

--Satish Krishnan (Former MD, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank)- How Financial Markets and Fintech Work?

--Harsh Mishra (Former Group President, Adani Group)- Deal Making and Negotiations in the Global Economy

--Rajiv Gulati (Former MD, Eli Lilly and Company)- The Business of Pharmaceuticals

--M V Rajeev Gowda (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Professor, IIM Bangalore)- Business Decision Making

--Tathagata Dasgupta (Former Chief Data Scientist, Viacom)- AI, ML, Blockchain in Business

--Elkana Ezekiel (Former CMO, Samsung Electronics)- How To Build a Successful Brand

--Siddhartha Rastogi (MD, Ambit Capital, Asset Management)- How to Raise Capital

--Malavika R Harita (Former CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi Focus Network India)- Integrated Marketing Communications

--Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford and Former Professor, Harvard Business School)- Business and Public Policy

--Bhaskar Chakravorti (Former Professor, Harvard Business School and Former Partner, McKinsey & Company)- International Business

--Raghu Raman (Former President, Reliance Industries Limited and Former CEO, Mahindra Defence Systems)- Leading in a VUCA World

--Mihir Mankad (Former Professor, Harvard University)- The Arts of Communication

--Shailaja Chandra (Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Delhi)- Influence of government on Business

--Prem Das Rai (Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha)- Influence of Politics on Business

--K Sujatha Rao (Former Health Secretary, Govt. of India)- How to Create Value in Health

--Baba Prasad (CEO, Vivékin Group)- Business Strategy for Managers