Corporate tax rate cut: Higher PSU dividend payouts to help govt tide over fiscal slippage worries

Though the cut on corporate tax announced by the government on September 20 may derail its fiscal consolidation plans, it is expecting to make up the gap through funds from other sources.

"There will be fiscal slippage. But it can be covered to a large extent. The public sector enterprises (PSEs) would have a decreased tax burden now. So the dividends that they pay can be expected to be more," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

The cut in corporation tax from an effective 35 percent (with surcharges and cesses) to an effective 25.17 percent is expected to boost profitability of companies. If PSEs and government-owned banks register higher profits, they are likely to pass on higher-than-budgeted dividend to the government.

"There is no figure that we can quote right now. But we are expecting better funds from there. Even in the dividend distribution tax collection could be better on account of lower corporate tax burden," the official said.

According to the 2018-19 Budget documents, the government has estimated Rs 57,487 crore as dividends from public sector enterprises. Companies reported Rs 40,369 crore as dividend distribution tax payable during the financial year 2017-18.

"They have effectively reduced the corporate tax rate for FY19-20. At the most optimum level, companies could save as much as 10 percent of their profits. So if profits increase to that extent, companies will be able to declare higher dividends," said Rajesh H Gandhi, partner, Deloitte India.

In a bid to revive growth and get the economy back on track, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that domestic companies will have the option to pay income tax at 22 percent if they don't avail any exemptions or incentives from 2019-20.

The minister also announced that the revenue foregone for the reduction in corporate tax rate would be Rs 1.45 lakh crore per annum - roughly about 19 percent of the total corporate tax target for the current year.

Following the announcement, India's fiscal deficit gap is estimated to increase by at least 70 basis points to 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20.

However, the government is expecting to make up for the gap through various other avenues of funding. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India announced a windfall amount of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in divident to the government, against Rs 68,000 crore provided last year.

The government is yet to announce how it plans to use this money, though experts say that it could be used in part to finance the deficit.

Many companies are in the process of calculating whether to avail incentives or go for a flat lower rate of taxation.

"People are also waiting for the revised depreciation schedule. The depreciation format will change and that will affect my tax outgo because to that extent my tax outflow will be higher. Because I am sure the government when they change the depreciation schedule, they will give lesser benefits to these companies because they are getting a lower rate now," Gandhi said.

The government would also be looking to expedite its divestment plans. It has been reported that the government is mulling a stake sale in the five central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The government may seek cabinet nod for strategic stake sale in the state-owned BPCL, CONCOR and SCI.

The government has increased disinvestment target to over Rs 1 lakh crore for the current financial year in the last budget. The government while presenting the interim budget 2019-20 in February this year had pegged the disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore.

The government has also expressed its intent for 100 percent stake sale in Air India. Discussions have been held by a group of ministers led by home minister Amit Shah met to discuss privatisation of the national carrier.