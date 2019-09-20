Corporate tax cut: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw hails Nirmala Sitharaman's move, days after criticism on economy

This comes after the Twitter spat between the Biocon MD and FM Sitharaman a day ago, wherein Shaw had said that it was surprising that the announcement of the ban on e-cigarettes was coming from the finance minister and not the health minister.
Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement pertaining to corporate tax rate cuts on September 20, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw hailed the move.Calling it a "bold but most needed move" in a tweet, Shaw praised the tax cut announcement, emphasising that it would help revive the growth and investment in the country.
Corporate Tax Rate Cut From 30% To 25.2% To Spur Growth- this is a great move which will firmly revive growth n investment. My hats off to FM @nsitharaman for this bold but most needed move. https://t.co/yhvJ9IcMmm
— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 20, 2019
This comes after the Twitter spat between the Biocon MD and FM Sitharaman a day ago, wherein Shaw had said that it was surprising that the announcement of the ban on e-cigarettes was coming from the finance minister and not the health minister.
E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Shd this not come from Min of Health? How about banning gutka too? How about MoF announcing some fiscal measures to revive economy? https://t.co/9c4hpRlUUD— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 18, 2019
Sitharaman, who is known not to reply to comments on her Twitter handle very often, defended her position, adding that she had been working towards the revival of the economy.In a three-part tweet, the finance minister responded to Shaw's tweet, saying that she addressed the press conference in her capacity as Chair of the Group of Ministers (GoM) that had been dealing with the subject of ban on e-cigarettes.
Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. @drharshvardhan is out of country for an international meet. 1/3 https://t.co/oL1UXPqEvJ
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 19, 2019
As Finance Minister — you might’ve observed — I’ve been working on and regularly speaking about measures we’ve been taking on matters of the economy. 3/3— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 19, 2019