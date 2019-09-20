App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate tax cut: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw hails Nirmala Sitharaman's move, days after criticism on economy

This comes after the Twitter spat between the Biocon MD and FM Sitharaman a day ago, wherein Shaw had said that it was surprising that the announcement of the ban on e-cigarettes was coming from the finance minister and not the health minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement pertaining to corporate tax rate cuts on September 20, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw hailed the move.

Calling it a "bold but most needed move" in a tweet, Shaw praised the tax cut announcement, emphasising that it would help revive the growth and investment in the country.

This comes after the Twitter spat between the Biocon MD and FM Sitharaman a day ago, wherein Shaw had said that it was surprising that the announcement of the ban on e-cigarettes was coming from the finance minister and not the health minister.

Sitharaman, who is known not to reply to comments on her Twitter handle very often, defended her position, adding that she had been working towards the revival of the economy.

In a three-part tweet, the finance minister responded to Shaw's tweet, saying that she addressed the press conference in her capacity as Chair of the Group of Ministers (GoM) that had been dealing with the subject of ban on e-cigarettes.



First Published on Sep 20, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Biocon Limited #corporate tax cut #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Nirmala Sitharaman

