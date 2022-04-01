English
    Corporate India is ‘cautiously optimistic’, says Uday Kotak

    There were concerns that oil would go out of control in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war but that doesn’t seem to be the case, the Managing Director and CEO of the Kotak Mahindra Bank has said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has said that corporate India’s mood is “cautiously optimistic” even though there are some “ifs” and “buts.

    In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 on March 31, Uday Kotak said the economy was turning a corner.

    “The view is that post-COVID the economy is coming back. At this stage, there was concern in the immediate aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict of oil going out of control. It doesn’t seem to be. Yes, it’s still high at $100 plus but the mood is cautiously optimistic,” the country’s leading banker said.

    “I was very enthused by the (RBI) governor’s extremely positive approach to the future of the Indian economy,” he added.

    Also Read | Uday Kotak's takeaway for India amid Russia-Ukraine crisis: be 'atmanirbhar'

    When asked about his expectations of the rate trajectory, Kotak said there should be a differentiation between developed markets and India. In the US, there was 0 percent interest rates until recently, he said, while the inflation was 7.5 percent.

    “The gap between the interest rate and the inflation was just too high and, they were very much behind the curve,” Kotak said.

    On the other hand, in India, the difference between the projected inflation and the repo rate is low.

    “We are not so much out of line compared to the levels of inflation,” he added. “The path we, in India, need to traverse is a smaller move compared to what the developed markets have to.”

    Also read | Spine of Indian business cracks: India Inc mourns Rahul Bajaj’s death 

    To a question about the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Kotak said it was a trade-off of whether the rate hike would come in April or in June.

    “The question is: do they first move with the reverse repo and narrow the corridor? Or, what is de facto, which is through the VRRR they’ve already got the overnight rates closer to the repo rate?” he said. Kotak was referring to variable rate reverse repo auction which has emerged as the main liquidity management tool.

    Watch the interview here.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 10:34 am
