Coronavirus updates l Bureaucrats will return to work from next week

Senior central government officials would be resuming work next week onwards as rabi harvesting is set to begin on April 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nation-wide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

State governments have reportedly asked the PM Modi for an extension of the lockdown.

The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crisis, announced by PM Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14.

Centre has taken adequate measures in coordination with states to ensure there is no delay in procurement of rabi produce like wheat, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said on April 10.

Tomar acknowledged damage to crops, especially perishable products like flowers and fruits, due to restrictions caused by the nationwide lockdown, and said the Railways' decision to carry essential commodities by trains and connect them with all important cities will help farmers.

Procurement of wheat will begin from April 15 and depending upon the restrictions in place, the Centre is working with states for the purchase of farmers' produce while adhering to social distancing norms.