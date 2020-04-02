App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Vital stats show how COVID-19 has impacted industries & buying habits

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Customers, some with protective masks, queue at the check out of a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Spain's health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, Madrid, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, will close for two weeks from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Customers, some with protective masks, queue at the check out of a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Spain's health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, Madrid, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, will close for two weeks from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

While novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is adversely impacting certain sectors, it is emerging beneficial for some products and sectors. These products would have remained unnoticed or neglected during a normal life cycle, but are seeing increased traction due to the 21-day lockdown.

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that  have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

First, let us take a look at the change in the online interest of some selected products in the last 30 days. Product like dumbbells, Vitamin C gummies and powdered milk saw major interest, data available on Statista and Glimpse revealed.

Products-suddenly-interesting-during-a-lockdown-for-web

Second, let's check out website traffic behaviour during the current lockdown. Data for the last one week suggests that the travel and tourism sector has been majorly impacted as countries close their borders to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

coronavirus-impact-on-sectors-for-web

Third, let see how daily flight operations were impacted by COVID-19. The chart below shows how the number of flights drastically started to decline since the second half of March. At its peak, there were over 1.96 lakh flights per day. The same fell to nearly 79,000 flights in April.

Flight-tracking-statistics-for-web

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #coronavirus

