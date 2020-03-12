Coronavirus pandemic | Uncertain times for Indian students abroad

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will impact Indian students studying abroad, especially on Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards. Today, March 12, is the last day for OCI card-holders to return to India.

The health ministry has said that visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance from March 13 till April 15. This means that Indian students with OCI status will not be able to travel to India.

Overseas education consultants said that there is panic among Indian students abroad because the fear is either they would be unable to come to India or if they do, would be restricted from travelling back.

Popular overseas education destinations like the United States, France, Italy and Singapore, apart from the epicentre China, have travel restrictions imposed due to multiple cases of COVID-19 being reported.

Subhash Srinivas, an Indian student stranded in France told Moneycontrol over the phone that while his institute has suspended classes, he is unsure about returning to India because of the prevailing situation.

“If classes begin and India restricts travel, I will end up missing lectures. Further, flights to India are also fewer and too expensive,” he added.

The health ministry has said that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 14, 2020, will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days with effect from March 13.

Indian students studying overseas are particularly worried because study visas are valid for a fixed period. If there are travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and the visa expires, they would not be able to go back.

However, the head of a study-abroad consulting firm explained that since this is an unprecedented crisis there could be some relaxations offered to Indian students in cases of visa expiry.

“Even if the visa expires, there could be a chance of countries like the US and France extending student visas so that those studying there don’t lose out on an academic year. This will depend on how long the pandemic outbreak exists,” he added.

Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have a high ratio of Indian students. For instance, there were 202,014 Indian students enrolled in higher education institutes in the US alone, as per the 2019 Open Doors report.