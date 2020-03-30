Coronavirus pandemic | RIL, Reliance Foundation announce several initiatives to fight COVID-19

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)

With the latest announcement of a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund, Reliance Industries has further bolstered its multi-pronged strategy to fight the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Drawing strength from its presence in varied sectors, the leading corporate player is looking to ensure that all its subsidiaries pull out all stops to support the government in its efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Here are some of the key initiatives launched by the group and its philanthropic arm, the Reliance Foundation, to support and strengthen the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak:

- Contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Gujarat- India’s first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle coronavirus patients- To provide 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days across India, with plans to provide more such meals in newer areas- One lakh masks daily for health-workers and caregivers- Thousands of personal protective equipment (PPEs) daily for health-workers and caregivers- Free Fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles- Jio seamlessly connecting nearly 40 crore individuals and thousands of organisations daily on its telecom backbone via ‘work from home’, ‘study from home’ and ‘health from home’ initiatives

- Reliance Retail providing Essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Earlier this month, the company, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), set up the country's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital. RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities while Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing.