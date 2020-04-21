Coronavirus crisis | RBI may not monetise FY21 fiscal deficit in H1: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not monetise the Centre’s fiscal deficit at least in H1FY21 as the bond market has already absorbed the declared Rs 4.88 lakh crore gross borrowing for April to September 2020, Business Standard reported.

Earlier, there were reports that the central bank may seek to monetise the fiscal deficit in the first half itself.

RBI has reportedly not yet sought a primary dealer to proxy and bid for government bonds or securities (G-Secs), which supports the thought that any such move this H1 may be unlikely.

Moneycontrol could not immediately verify the report.

“The first half borrowing calendar is out, and the markets have factored that in. There has been a healthy response to the G-sec issuances. For now, there is no need for the central bank to intervene directly or indirectly,” a government official told the paper.

The oversubscription of G-Secs from April 8 to 17 is proof of healthy demand not warranting RBI intervention, sources added.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The RBI monetises the government’s fiscal deficit by directly buying G-Secs from the primary market to infuse liquidity in the economy. This is different from open market operations (OMOs), which are done from the secondary market.

The practice of primary market infusion via bonds was halted in 1997 under then RBI Governor C Rangarajan and Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Earlier reports had quoted former RBI Governors Rangarajan and Bimal Jalan among other experts suggesting that the RBI could monetise government debt to help the Centre tide over the financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kerala Finance Minister Isaac Thomas also endorsed the move.

Also Read: Experts suggest RBI monetise part of government borrowings

The Centre plans to borrow Ra 4.88 lakh crore or 62.55 percent of the Rs 7.8 lakh crore budgeted FY21 gross borrowing target, in April-September. It has relied on G-Sec issuances to frontload the requirement.

If the borrowing exceeds budgeted numbers, then the fiscal deficit could be much more than the existing FY21 target of 3.5 percent. Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, a 0.5 percent deviation is allowed under strict conditions.

These conditions include a national calamity, a collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and income, structural reforms to the economy or war. This clause was already used by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her February Budget for FY20 and FY21 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India’s economy.