Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi appeals for no pay cuts, but is it feasible?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 19, appealed to Indian corporates to act in a humane manner and not enforce pay cuts for employees amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, industry experts believe that - without any economic incentive - this will be tough to implement.

“Take care of the economically disadvantaged. Do not cut their pay for not turning up to work,” said PM Modi in an address to the nation.

COVID-19 and the accompanying travel restrictions has adversely impacted sectors like aviation, hospitality and tourism that have been forced to temporarily suspend or considerably reduce operations. India has 195 reported positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths so far.

For instance, domestic airline IndiGo has decided to cut employee salaries, including that of the CEO Ronojoy Dutta, by up to 25 percent starting April 1, 2020, the airline's CEO told employees in a mail.

A restaurant chain owner told Moneycontrol on anonymity that, while the PM’s statement is in the right spirit, it is not viable to implement it.

“When our operations have shut down for over a week and are likely to be closed for the next 30-40 days atleast, how can we continue to keep paying salaries? If the business closes down what good will employees be?,” he said.

Human resource experts said that only a financial incentive would help companies from taking any decision adverse to employee interests.

Kamal Karanth, the co-founder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno, told Moneycontrol not cutting pay would be impractical unless subsidy was given to companies.

“Companies would need a short-term economic incentive. Without that it wouldn’t be financially viable to conduct business as usual without job loss and pay cuts,” he added.

These incentives, he explained, need to be direct including soft loans for payment of salaries or a cut in goods and services tax rate.

For instance, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 18 that the federal government would offer $27 billion in direct support to Canadians, as well as $55 billion in tax deferrals, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Indian HR consultants also believe that the state will have to eventually step in to hand-hold companies in this crisis.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President - TeamLease Services, said that the government would have to eventually step in and offer financing while companies would be able to manage it in the short term.

“Without this, companies will take steps like pay cuts because these firms will run out of resources,” she added.

Among individual state governments in India, Kerala announced a Rs 20,000 crore economic package on March 19 to deal with COVID-19. This includes consumer loans, welfare pensions and a health package.

Meanwhile, recruitment consultants are also advising companies to exercise caution and not take panic decisions.

Sunil Goel, Managing Director - GlobalHunt, told Moneycontrol that - while some sectors like aviation and hospitality had taken decisions to cut pay, this might not be the case across companies.

“It is too early for companies to decide on pay cut layoff even though there is an economic impact. Right now, the sole motive should be to contain COVID-19 spread among their own employees,” he added.

But, will corporates adhere to this advice? At least some are claiming they will.

In response to a query to job losses during this crisis, Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO - Bajaj Auto, told CNBC-TV18 that he would cut his salary to zero before a single employee is laid off.