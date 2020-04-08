Coronavirus pandemic | No COVID-19 cases in 400 districts, says NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

With India's 21-day lockdown set to end April 14, the government is expected to come out with a sound strategy by the end of the week, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said.

"We are in the midst of discussions with the government with respect to lockdown exit. Some states have recommended the extension of lockdown," Kumar told CNBC-TV18.

The NITI Aayog vice-chairman also said that India would have to find a balance between lives and livelihood. At present, 62 districts in the country accounted for 80 percent of the coronavirus infections, while there were no cases in 400 districts, Kumar said.

The lockdown was ordered to break the chain of infection. India has, so far, reported 5,194 infections and 149 deaths.

Talking about the plan for after April 14, Kumar said it would have to be largely designed and implemented by state governments, with district administrations playing a key role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had more than one interaction with chief ministers and "we would not have achieved the success we have against coronavirus without the support of states", Kumar said.

There would have to be national guidelines and states would need to work within those, he said.

Earlier, government sources told CNBC-TV18 that a decision would be taken by the end of the week.