Coronavirus pandemic | MP amends labour laws to give more flexibility to companies: Report

The Madhya Pradesh government has on May 7 given companies various concessions to meet labour requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among these, it has given flexibility for companies to hire and fire employees, given exemptions from labour department inspections, exemptions from maintenance of registers, and has allowed extended shift timings, said a report by The Economic Times.

Besides this, the state has also issued an ordinance to the Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1982 exempting annual returns, and allowing new factories to halt the Rs 80 per labourer per year payment to the Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board. These will also be in place for the next 1,000 days.

The concessions will be in place for the next 1,000 days to help industries “get back on their feet”, said the report. Amendments to the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 will increase investments and provide employment opportunities in the current “competitive era”, a state official added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The official said, as per the report, that establishments can keep labourers in service “as per convenience with no interference from the labour department or court”. Third party inspections at will are also permitted.

This has been notified via gazette under the Factories Act, 1948.