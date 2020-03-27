App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | M&M to manufacture indigenous ventilators for Rs 7,500

Mahindra said engineering teams from the company's Mumbai (Kandivali) and Nashik (Igatpuri) plants developed the ‘game changing’ device in two days

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra
 
 
Automajor Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will manufacture in-house 'ambu bag' ventilators for less than Rs 7,500, Group Chairman Anand Mahindra stated.

In a tweet on March 26, the industrialist said that engineering teams from the company's Mumbai (Kandivali) and Nashik (Igatpuri) plants developed the 'game changing' device in two days.

Ambu bags -- or artificial breathing unit bags -- are a prototype bag valve mask with self-inflating mechanism, which aid a patient in breathing, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka explained.

Mahindra tweeted:

Earlier on March 26, Goenka had tweeted that the company was working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag.

On March 22, Mahindra also offered the group's hospitality arm as a medical care facility and said the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can manufacture ventilators.

"Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure," Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

Sharing plans of the group which has presence across sectors ranging from farm equipment to aerospace, he said, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #(M&M #Anand Mahindra #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India #stocks #Ventilators

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.