Coronavirus pandemic | M&M to manufacture indigenous ventilators for Rs 7,500

Automajor Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will manufacture in-house 'ambu bag' ventilators for less than Rs 7,500, Group Chairman Anand Mahindra stated.

In a tweet on March 26, the industrialist said that engineering teams from the company's Mumbai (Kandivali) and Nashik (Igatpuri) plants developed the 'game changing' device in two days.

Ambu bags -- or artificial breathing unit bags -- are a prototype bag valve mask with self-inflating mechanism, which aid a patient in breathing, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka explained.

As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500 https://t.co/3rz1FBkPF0

Earlier on March 26, Goenka had tweeted that the company was working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag.



Ventilator 3: at other end we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020

On March 22, Mahindra also offered the group's hospitality arm as a medical care facility and said the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can manufacture ventilators.

"Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure," Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

Sharing plans of the group which has presence across sectors ranging from farm equipment to aerospace, he said, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."