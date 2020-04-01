Coronavirus pandemic | Micro-financers stare at tough times ahead

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to batter markets around the world, among the worst affected in the financial services segment seems to be micro-financers, The Economic Times reported.

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments and many banks have implemented the same, micro-lenders face severe challenges by virtue of their clientele — shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, joint liability groups and carpenters among others, the poor, it noted.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The biggest worry is that while the lockdown continues, these vulnerable sections of society would be without income and those who lent to them may also not have enough capital to tide the deferred payments.

Experts also feel that the sector which has been under prolonged stress since the 2016 demonetisation after which non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) wrote off Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in April-September 2017, would be put under more pressure. The loan outstanding then was about half of its current size of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the report said.

Micro-financers in particular have re-invented themselves in times of crisis. “This time will be better than what it was during demonetisation as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) look to conserve cash rather than not paying at all,” R Baskar Babu, founder and CEO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, told the paper.

Manoj Nambiar, chairman of lobby group Microfinance Institutions Network told the paper that companies will need to juggle continuous capital raising and leveraging of debt and ensure capable management team, risk management and IT investments. “Ones which do this successfully on a continuous basis will need to think of the way forward -- alliances, mergers,” he added.

At present, private sector banks lead on the micro-finance front – accounting for Rs 83,876 crore outstanding microloans at the end of 2019 (40 percent of the sector), it noted. Besides banks NBFC micro-financers hold 31 percent share, while small finance banks, NBFCs and other micro-financers constitute the remainder.