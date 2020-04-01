App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Micro-financers stare at tough times ahead

The coronavirus lockdown and the RBI's loan moratorium are building pressure on the segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to batter markets around the world, among the worst affected in the financial services segment seems to be micro-financers, The Economic Times reported.

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments and many banks have implemented the same, micro-lenders face severe challenges by virtue of their clientele — shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, joint liability groups and carpenters among others, the poor, it noted.

Close

The biggest worry is that while the lockdown continues, these vulnerable sections of society would be without income and those who lent to them may also not have enough capital to tide the deferred payments.

related news

Experts also feel that the sector which has been under prolonged stress since the 2016 demonetisation after which non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) wrote off Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in April-September 2017, would be put under more pressure. The loan outstanding then was about half of its current size of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the report said.

Micro-financers in particular have re-invented themselves in times of crisis. “This time will be better than what it was during demonetisation as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) look to conserve cash rather than not paying at all,” R Baskar Babu, founder and CEO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, told the paper.

Manoj Nambiar, chairman of lobby group Microfinance Institutions Network told the paper that companies will need to juggle continuous capital raising and leveraging of debt and ensure capable management team, risk management and IT investments. “Ones which do this successfully on a continuous basis will need to think of the way forward -- alliances, mergers,” he added.

At present, private sector banks lead on the micro-finance front – accounting for Rs 83,876 crore outstanding microloans at the end of 2019 (40 percent of the sector), it noted. Besides banks NBFC micro-financers hold 31 percent share, while small finance banks, NBFCs and other micro-financers constitute the remainder.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #Economy #India #micro-finance

