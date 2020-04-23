Coronavirus pandemic | MHRD launches VidyaDaan 2.0 for collaboration in e-learning



The human resource development (HRD) ministry has launched a tool for collaboration to create e-learning content for schools across the different states. Under an initiative called VidyaDaan 2.0, MHRD is inviting applications from individuals and companies for collaboration to develop relevant content.

Amidst the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, school lessons across the country have either been completely suspended or partially held using online platforms.

MHRD has called upon individuals and organizations across the country to contribute e-learning resources in the education domain. This is to enable academic continuity across to ensure that quality learning continues for learners across India.

Under this initiative, contributions can be made by individuals, teachers, educationists, subject experts, schools, government and non-government organisations. This can be done after registering & nominating themselves.

MHRD said these contributions can be of different types of content such as explanation videos, teaching videos, practice questions, competency-based items, lesson plans for any grade from 1 to 12 and for any subject as specified by the states and union territories.

These contributions must be open-licensed under the Creative Commons license framework and can be curated by the respective states and union territories.

VidyaDaan 2.0 is a new version of an earlier scheme. VidyaDaan was launched in September 2019 as a programme to enable contributions to improve teaching & learning. It is a platform of curated, relevant and curriculum-linked digital content.

Who can contribute?

Individuals can contribute to e-learning resources against specific content needs put out by the Centre, states and Union Territories. The contributions have to be against specific textbooks and content types defined in a project.

The e-learning resources can be in the form of videos or text. Further, individuals/organisations can also contribute questions using tools provided on this portal.

How to contribute?

Individuals/firms first need to look for the the project needs of the centre, states and union territories. Then, one needs to nominate themselves for the project for which relevant content is available.

Once it is decided on what to contribute and how much content to contribute to a project, the details can be filled up on the VidyaDaan website. Contributions can begin once the nomination is reviewed and shortlisted.