you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic| MHRD asks National Testing Agency to postpone application deadline for UGC NET, ICAR by 1 month

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the extension is because of the COVID-19 outbreak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the application deadline for a slew of examinations including Indian Council of Agricultural Research Exam, UGC NET exam, Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams among others by one month.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the union HRD minister said on Twitter that the NTA has also been advised to postpone the application process of the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test by one month.

Nishank added that the exams dates will be announced soon. Over the past few weeks, due to the COVID-19 situation, examinations for JEE Main, NEET as well CBSE/ICSE/ISC boards have been postponed.

On March 25, All India Institute of Medical Services had also put up a notification for postponement of AIIMS postgraduate entrance examination that was to be held on May 3.

India reported a total of 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths so far. Due to a lockdown, educational institutions have also temporarily suspended classes and the admissions, testing personnel are also away from the campuses.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #HR

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.