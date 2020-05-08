App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | LSAT India 2020 to go online

LSAT-India is a standardised test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India. This test has been specially created for admission to law schools in India by the Law School Admission Council, USA

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to administer the LSAT-India entrance examination online for the first time ever due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This will be among the first law entrance examinations to be held online.

This means that LSAT 2020 will be entirely online and artificial intelligence-enabled remote-proctored. The move from a paper and pencil test to an online exam will enable candidates to take the test from the convenience of their home.

Candidates seeking admission to law schools in the country will be able to take the LSAT—India from June 14 using an online test delivery system. Computing testing segment player Pearson VUE will administer this test as an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, online solution for students.

Close

LSAT-India is a standardised test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India. This test has been specially created for admission to law schools in India by the Law School Admission Council, USA (LSAC).

related news

LSAC’s President & CEO Kellye Testy said, “The worldwide pandemic has clearly had a profound impact on how we live and on how business is conducted around the world. But we know, too, that it is acutely affecting the academic pursuits of millions of students everywhere. In order to safeguard the ability of Indian students to apply to law schools in India, we have partnered with Pearson VUE to offer students a technologically advanced entrance exam this year. The test delivery system has technical features that ensure the transparency, convenience, and integrity of the testing process, without sacrificing security.”

Applicants can register for LSAT-India website by visiting the discoverlaw website. After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive information regarding the date and time slot during which they will be required to appear for the test. Log-in details and instructions for appearing for the test will be shared closer to the assigned test slot to ensure a seamless experience.

“The AI-enabled remote-proctored online LSAT exam ensures that our law school admissions process is successfully completed within the deadline and we receive the best candidates to join our law school this year as well," said Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions, Jindal Global Law School, OP Jindal Global University.

Jindal Global Law School is among several institutes in India that accept LSAT scores for its admissions.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #HR

