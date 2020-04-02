Coronavirus pandemic| LinkedIn offers free job posting for critical roles

Professional networking site LinkedIn is now offering free job postings in the wake the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The company said in a statement that these jobs include those in industries like healthcare, supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits.

Considering the outbreak and the deficit of critical talent to manage the COVID-19 crisis on one hand and the need to ensure delivery of essential services like groceries and medical facilities on the other, LinkedIn is offering free job postings between April 1 to June 30 to find and hire people needed to fill these mission critical roles.

Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said, “Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now.”

LinkedIn said that it is also helping job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on the ‘Jobs’ page.

For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills. LinkedIn members with relevant skills who fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails so that they can apply immediately.

Further, LinkedIn is offering access to LinkedIn Talent Insights for three months to give healthcare staffing firms real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals.

How does the pricing for LinkedIn job postings work?

Typically, companies need to pay to post jobs on LinkedIn. When posting a job, entities can pay by setting a daily average budget.

The actual amount charged depends on an entity’s daily budget and the number of job posting views from candidates. Entities can be charged up to 1.3x of the daily average budget in one day. For example, if the daily average budget is set to USD 10, the maximum that will be charged over 30 days is USD 390 (USD 10 x 1.3 maximum x 30 days)