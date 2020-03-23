Coronavirus pandemic| LIC AAO 2020 preliminary exam postponed

Amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has postponed its Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2020 and Assistant Engineers (AE) preliminary exams that was to be held on April 4.

The insurance behemoth said the preliminary exams were postponed till further notice. Applicants have been asked to visit the LIC website to seek updates in this regard.

There have been 415 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in India so far. To prevent a widespread infection, several examinations including JEE Main, CBSE and ICSE/ISC board examinations have been postponed.

In a February notification, LIC had advertised for 168 positions of AAO officials and 50 assistant engineers. Both the preliminary and online examinations are conducted online.

The one-hour preliminary examination is an online objective test. It includes three sections, reasoning ability, English and quantitative aptitude. Here, candidates equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for the main examination.

Those who qualify the LIC AAO 2020 examination will be on probation for a period of one year from the date of joining. This period may be extended up to two years.

Before joining as a probationer, candidates will be required to give an undertaking to serve LIC for a minimum four-year period from the date of joining (including probationary period), failing which, he/she will have to pay Rs 5 lakh plus Goods & Services Tax.