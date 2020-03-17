Coronavirus pandemic: ISB suspends classes at Hyderabad, Mohali campuses; classes to go online

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has suspended classes at its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The institute said in a statement that all students would have to vacate the campuses by March 18 and the rest of the lessons would be offered online.

ISB’s annual graduation ceremony, supposed to take place in the first week of April, has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.

There are 126 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in India. Among states, Maharashtra has the highest number of 39 reported positive cases (and one death) followed by Kerala with 24 reported cases and three cured/discharged. There have been three deaths in India so far due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to this, institutes across India including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have taken measures to shut down the campuses and suspend lectures to prevent the virus from spreading.

In a statement, ISB said that it was taking full cognizance of the need and importance of incorporating various preventive and precautionary measures to bring down the spread of the virus.

Philip Charles Zerrillo, Deputy Dean, ISB said, "This has been a very difficult period for the world and a time of great uncertainty. We have sent out numerous emails, advisories, and updates.”

To compensate for the loss of lectures, both schools and colleges are offering classes online in India either through their existing infrastructure or with the help of specialised edu-tech partners.