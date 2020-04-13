App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | India's GDP to contract by 6.1% in April-June: Nomura

The economy will grow at 3.2 percent in the January-March period and contract by 6.1 percent (June quarter) and 0.5 percent September quarter, before rising by 1.4 percent in the last quarter of the calendar year, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy will contract by 6.1 percent in the April-June quarter and is likely to expand only in the December quarter, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday, expecting another 0.75 percent cut in rates by the RBI to push growth in 2020. The conventional approach to rate setting which involves a sharp focus on inflation will take a backseat and growth concerns will be accommodated, Nomura said in a report after the monetary policy committee (MPC) minutes were made public.

The economy will grow at 3.2 percent in the January-March period and contract by 6.1 percent (June quarter) and 0.5 percent September quarter, before rising by 1.4 percent in the last quarter of the calendar year, it said.

It can be noted that the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a three-week lockdown of India, which may also be extended further to arrest the spread of infections. The likely economic impact had resulted in the RBI advancing its bi-monthly policy review meet by a week and slashing rates by 0.75 percent and easing out liquidity in late March.

Close

"We believe the 'conventional' flexible inflation targeting framework will take a backseat in forthcoming policy meetings and members will be keen to look through near-term inflationary pressures, as rescuing growth and maintaining financial stability will emerge as the overwhelming priority," the brokerage said.

related news

More unconventional policy measures are set to follow, it said, adding that the RBI will cut its key rates by a further 0.75 percent till December.

Also read: COVID-19 | How to maximise food security in post-COVID India

At their next meeting in June, members of the MPC will confront the deteriorating impact of the lockdown, it said, adding that food prices have spiked in April and the inflationary pressures may not immediately abate.

There will be a rate cut of at least 0.25 percent in June and the MPC may choose to frontload more policy easing in view of growth risks, it said.

The unconventional policies accompanying the rate cut will include a commitment towards aggressive open market operations, further liquidity injections via targeted long term repo operations and further forbearance measures, it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #GDP #India #Nomura #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.