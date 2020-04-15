Coronavirus pandemic | India FY21 GDP growth: Here is what economists are predicting

The extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for 2020, British brokerage Barclays said in a note. It earlier said the three-week lockdown would likely have an economic cost of $120 billion. The brokerage pegged economic growth at zero for 2020 and 0.8 percent in FY21 from 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent earlier, respectively. (Image: Moneycontrol)