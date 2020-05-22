App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In 2020 so far, RBI cuts repo rate by 115 bps

Earlier in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the MPC had cut the repo rate by a massive 75 basis points to 4.40 percent from 5.15 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent from 4.40 percent with immediate effect on May 22. Accordingly, the reverse repo rate stands adjusted to 3.35 percent.

All six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted for a reduction in the policy repo rate. However, five members voted for a reduction in the policy rate by 40 bps, and one voted for 25 bps.

This is was the third MPC meeting in 2020 so far. The policy rate is now down to 4 percent from 5.15 percent in 2019.

Close

Earlier in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the MPC had cut the repo rate by a massive 75 basis points to 4.40 percent from 5.15 percent.

related news

Repo Rate 22052020

The MPC also maintained its accommodative stance. Das said the decision was taken at an off-cycle meeting of the MPC that was undertaken over the past three days.

GDP growth in FY21 is expected to remain in the negative territory, with some pick up in the second half, Das said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #Repe Rate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.