Coronavirus pandemic | IIM Bangalore exchange students, stuck in France, return home

Three students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), who were stuck in France where they had gone on an exchange programme, have returned to India.

India has a total of 415 reported cases of COVID-19 so far. In France, there have been 14.485 positive COVID-19 cases till now. Due to the rise in the number of cases, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation prohibited the travel of passengers from European Union countries, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India with effect from March 18.

In a media statement, IIM-B said that all the three students - Anshul, Khushbu and Gagan Saiprasad - who were returning from an exchange programme had faced tense moments when Air France cancelled the Paris-New Delhi flight, and they were stuck at Charles De Gaulle (CDG) airport.

The institute said that once the students reached out, IIM-B resources started providing support. The Indian Embassy in Paris, which was contacted, provided reassurance to the students.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

“IIM-B arranged for their tickets from CDG on an alternative flight and ensured their speedy return. They landed in Mumbai around 3 pm on Saturday and are now on their way to their respective homes. Home quarantine has been advised,” said the institute.

Across India, educational institute campuses have temporarily suspended classes to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading. Online classes have replaced the daily lectures.