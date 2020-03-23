App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IIM Bangalore exchange students, stuck in France, return home

These three students who were returning from an exchange programme were stuck after Air France cancelled the Paris-New Delhi flight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Three students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), who were stuck in France where they had gone on an exchange programme, have returned to India.

India has a total of 415 reported cases of COVID-19 so far. In France, there have been 14.485 positive COVID-19 cases till now. Due to the rise in the number of cases, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation prohibited the travel of passengers from European Union countries, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India with effect from March 18.

In a media statement, IIM-B said that all the three students - Anshul, Khushbu and Gagan Saiprasad - who were returning from an exchange programme had faced tense moments when Air France cancelled the Paris-New Delhi flight, and they were stuck at Charles De Gaulle (CDG) airport.

Close

The institute said that once the students reached out, IIM-B resources started providing support. The Indian Embassy in Paris, which was contacted, provided reassurance to the students.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

“IIM-B arranged for their tickets from CDG on an alternative flight and ensured their speedy return. They landed in Mumbai around 3 pm on Saturday and are now on their way to their respective homes. Home quarantine has been advised,” said the institute.

Across India, educational institute campuses have temporarily suspended classes to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading. Online classes have replaced the daily lectures.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #HR

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.