Coronavirus pandemic | I-T Dept issues over 10.2 lakh tax refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore until April 14

Over 10.2 lakh tax refunds worth around Rs 4,250 crore have been issued by the Income Tax Department up until April 14. The department aims to issue up to 1.75 lakh more refunds this week.

The development follows the Finance Ministry's decision earlier this month to immediately issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh.

The announcement came amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit businesses and financial institutions in India and across the world.

Refunds are currently under process and will get credited directly into the taxpayer's bank account within five-to-seven business days.

In pursuance of Govt's decision to issue pending income tax refunds upto Rs.5 lakh to help taxpayers in Covid-19 pandemic situation,CBDT has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to about Rs. 4,250 crore as on April 14th, 2020.

In FY19 until March 31, around 2.5 crore tax refunds worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore had already been issued, the tax department said.