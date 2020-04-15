App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | I-T Dept issues over 10.2 lakh tax refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore until April 14

The development follows the Finance Ministry's decision earlier this month to immediately issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 10.2 lakh tax refunds worth around Rs 4,250 crore have been issued by the Income Tax Department up until April 14. The department aims to issue up to 1.75 lakh more refunds this week.

The development follows the Finance Ministry's decision earlier this month to immediately issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh.

The announcement came amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit businesses and financial institutions in India and across the world.

Refunds are currently under process and will get credited directly into the taxpayer's bank account within five-to-seven business days.

In FY19 until March 31, around 2.5 crore tax refunds worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore had already been issued, the tax department said.


First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:41 pm

