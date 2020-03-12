Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the impact across sectors

Customers, some with protective masks, queue at the check out of a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Spain's health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, Madrid, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, will close for two weeks from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

With the deadly coronavirus wreaking a worldwide financial havoc and disrupting manufacturing cycles as well as supply chains, policymakers across the globe are grappling to find ways to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

In India also, sectors ranging from automobile to pharma are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's a look at 8 sectors that have been affected the most by coronavirus:

1. Travel and tourism

The government on March 11 said it will suspend all tourist visas in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India continued to rise. While the tourism industry has already been affected, aviation sector is likely to suffer further.

Business travel to Asia has been the worst hit, with at least three out of every four companies reporting they have canceled or suspended all or most business trips to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific countries, according to a survey by Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses.

2. Pharmaceuticals

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally. According to a report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation, Indian pharmaceutical sector industry supplies over 50 per cent of global demand for various vaccines, 40 per cent of generic demand in the US and 25 per cent of all medicine in UK. Thus, the crisis may help the pharmaceutical industry raise it's market share.

However, the government declared a ban on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) which has alarmed investors . India has also put paracetamol, antibiotics, vitamins on export ban list to fight the virus outbreak. As per data by India Brand Equity Foundation, India exported about $19 billion in drugs in 2019.

Additionally, Indian drug manufacturers source almost 70 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for their medicines from China, which has led to an adverse impact on the supply chain for manufacturers.

3. Sanitisers and mask manufacturers

With the rise of coronavirus cases, the demand for masks and hand sanitisers has been increasing. Large retail chains like Reliance Smart, Reliance Fresh, Big Bazaar and Spencer’s Retail said they have sanitiser stocks and are moving inventory to Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Jaipur and Hyderabad, where demand has jumped multiple times in the last few days. According to the retailers, sales of hand wash has spiked as well.

4. Automobile industry

Vehicle production across all categories is likely to be critically affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. Automakers in India import about 10 percent of their raw materials from China, according to auto industry body SIAM

SIAM said disruption in availability of these parts is likely to critically hamper production across all segments, namely passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. The disruption may have a larger impact on electric vehicles as China is dominant in the battery supply chain, accounting three-quarters of battery manufacturing capacity.

5. Electronics

Local production of handsets may come to a complete halt in the absence of supplies from China. Industry officials say battery and some camera modules are made in Vietnam, while displays and connectors are majorly made in China. Chips are made in Taiwan but are sent to China for the final build-up. Feature phone sales are set to take a massive hit since the key printed circuit board (PCB) component is imported from China.

6. Shipping

China accounts for a major portion of imports into Indian ports. Chinese imports constitute approximately 55 percent of volumes handled at major ports in India. JNPT port at Mumbai handled 141 ship calls last month, compared with 154 calls in the previous month. The shipments are likely to see decline in the coming months.

7. IT Sector

The extended Lunar New Year holidays in China have adversely impacted the revenue and growth of domestic IT companies, operating out of China. Heavily dependent on manpower, IT sector is finding it difficult to operate due to restriction in movement of people arising from lockdown and quarantine issues. Consequently, they are not able to complete or deliver the existing projects in time and are also declining new projects. Further, the global customers for Indian IT companies in China have started looking for other service providers in alternate locations such as Malaysia, Vietnam, etc.

8. Solar Power

The solar power industry sources around 80 percent of its solar modules from China, making it's clean energy goals heavily dependent on the neighbouring country.

The Coronavirus outbreak has put Indian solar companies at risk of missing deadlines for projects, leaving them facing fines and penalties.

In response to industry concerns, India’s finance ministry in February said that businesses with supply chains disrupted by coronavirus in China could declare force majeure, using the “act of God” clause that frees them from contractual obligations due to unforeseeable events.