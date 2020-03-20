Coronavirus pandemic | Has the US university asked you to vacate? Don't fret. Try this option

Are you an Indian student stranded in the United States and are unable to return due to travel restrictions imposed on account of the coronavirus pandemic? Don't fret, you could ask your university to help you find alternative accommodation or allow you to stay back on campus.

All US universities have shut their campuses and asked international students, including Indians, to vacate.

Indian students in the US have been advised against making non-essential travel, both by the Indian embassy as well as local student bodies, to avoid the risk of contracting Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In an recent advisory, the Indian Embassy in the US said students could petition university officials for staying on campus.

“If you are staying in on-campus housing and are asked to vacate, check with your university if you can petition to continue staying in on-campus housing. If you cannot petition for continued on-campus housing or your petition is not accepted, consult with your university or your network on how to find alternate accommodations,” the Indian Embassy advisory stated.

However, not all universities can be petitioned and it all depends on whether officials grant students their request.

The embassy has also asked students to check with the institution on how to avail of the university’s health services. Also, on the check-list is student health insurance, international student services, and any other essential service(s) that may be impacted.

“Read official campus advisories or contact your Designated Student Official (DSO) for information on how short-term or long-term shifts to online courses will impact your F-1 (non-immigrant visa) or J-1 (non-immigrant visa for professors, researchers on exchange programmes) status. If you are graduating in Spring 2020 and travelling internationally, please contact your DSO for advice on how this may impact your graduation,” the Indian Embassy advisory added.

As per the advisory, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) will continue to provide guidance on distance-learning for international students. SEVP recently confirmed that international students can temporarily engage in distance-learning, either from within the US or outside the country, in light of COVID-19, without affecting their visa status.

This comes on the heels of a government notification which states that no person (including Indians) coming from the US (or any other country) will be allowed to land at any Indian airport after 8pm on March 22.

A total of 202,014 Indian students are studying in the US, as per the Open Doors Report 2019. The immediate worry is what happens to these students if they are made to vacate campuses since they would also not be able to return to India.



We have been in regular touch with Indian students and nationals as well as University & US authorities. All nationals are requested to follow advisories; avoid non-essential travel and observe social distancing.

— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 19, 2020

To allay concerns, the Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted:

However, several students have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking special exemption to travel to the US. One such student is Sameer Daga, who says his future is uncertain as his university has decided to shut classes.

“I have to check for how long I would be able to stay on campus. While I do have relatives in the US, they are in a different state and travel restrictions have been imposed,” said Daga, who is pursuing a technology course at a Washington-based institute.

Local bodies have also advised Indian students from travelling as it exposes them to the risk of contracting COVID-19 from others and also prevents the chance of themselves spreading the virus in case they are already infected.

North American Association of Indian Students told students, “Do not leave. There’s a greater risk of you being infected or getting someone infected if you choose to leave for India .”

The total number of reported COVID-19 infections in the US stands at 10,755, with at least 149 deaths so far.

The US has also a dedicated website where students can get latest information about their immigrant status, student visa updates as well as future entry/exit changes in the wake of COVID-19.

US Consulate Spokesperson Nick Novak told Moneycontrol, “We know these are challenging times, and that international students, their families, and their friends have questions and concerns. The situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly. We continue to prioritise the health, safety, and welfare of students.”