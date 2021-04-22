Coronavirus pandemic has impacted 82% of small businesses: Dun & Bradstreet Survey

Representative image

Over three-fourths of small businesses in the country have shown an adverse impact on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, with those in the manufacturing sector reporting more troubles, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by data firm Dun & Bradstreet has shown 82 percent of businesses have experienced a negative impact during the pandemic year.

The survey was conduced among over 250 companies, evenly split between the manufacturing and services industries, having a turnover of Rs 100-250 crore yearly.

Also Read: Strict restrictions amidst rising cases to impact small business and the economy

Over two-thirds of those surveyed, or 70 per cent, said it will take them nearly a year to recover demand levels prior to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over the past year, India has emerged to be one of the worst-affected nations globally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resultant lockdowns, which are springing up again across the country with rise in cases, have an impact on the economic front as demand disappears along with dip in income generation.

Around 60 per cent of the companies surveyed expect more measures and support, including government initiatives, the survey focused on companies in seven metro cities, said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The top-three challenges earmarked by the surveyed companies, which might hinder small businesses to scale up their businesses, include market access (flagged by 42 percent), improving the overall productivity (37 percent) and having access to more finance (34 percent).

The company said its commercial disruption tracker indicated that around 95 percent of firms were impacted in April 2020 when the national lockdown was imposed, and 70 percent remained disrupted as of August even with progressive unlocking, which came down to 40 percent by end of February 2021.

Citing its interactions with small businesses over the last two decades, the company said access to markets and better credit facility has been the major challenges in scaling up their operations.

Better credit facilities was the top-most voted aspect by companies, with 59 percent of them saying it can aid in post-pandemic revival, followed by better marketing support (48 percent) and adoption of technology (35 percent).

"The rate of recovery of India’s commercial enterprises, and thereby the economy, will be determined by the strength of the recovery of small business,” said its Global Chief Economist Arun Singh.