Coronavirus pandemic | Govt mulls up to 4% interest relief for exporters: Report

The government is working on a few proposals to provide exporters some relief during the coronavirus outbreak, including a 2-4 percent interest subsidy on soft loans, according to a Financial Express report.

Another measure being considered is expanding the interest equalisation scheme, the report said. The government is also considering permitting large companies and those in special economic zones (SEZs) to resume manufacturing in a staggered manner.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is discussing a package with the finance and home ministries, and will likely release it soon after the Prime Minister's approval, Financial Express reported.

“Exporters may be offered the interest subsidy on loans under a new scheme or the government may wish to enhance the scope of the existing interest equalisation scheme to help them.Various proposals are being discussed. A decision will be made soon,” a source told the publication.

A new interest subsidy scheme could cost the exchequer up to Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal year, depending on the actual loan disbursement, the report added. This is in addition to the Rs 2,300 crore allotted for the equalisation scheme in the Budget.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, the secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has requested that companies, including exporters from micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) be allowed to function with limited staff, the report said.

Mohapatra made the request in a letter to home secretary Ajay Bhalla, the report added.

The government may also grant SEZs that manufacture essential items the permission to supply to the domestic market at zero duty for a specified duration, the report said.

Exporters have been hurt during the coronavirus outbreak after delays in movement of cargo due to countries closing their borders.