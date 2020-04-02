Coronavirus pandemic| FinMin allows renewal of motor, health policies till April 21

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak has led to a 21-day lockdown across India till April 14. This has made it difficult for health and motor policyholders to renew their insurance products since non-essential travel is not allowed.

To ease their situation, the finance ministry has allowed the renewal premium on motor third-party and health insurance plans to be paid till April 21. This is valid for those policies whose renewal premium fall between March 24 and April 14.

However, the last date for payment of premium is April 21. A government notification said this is to ensure continuity of insurance cover.

Motor third-party insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. Driving without insurance means that individuals will be subject to penalties. If premium is not paid within the deadline, the policy lapses and drivers are subject to fines.

Similarly, when it comes to health insurance plans, not paying the premium within the deadline means the cover lapses.

Hence, any claim filed after the policy expires will not be valid. Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, it is essential that health policies that have been bought are continued without a break by paying premiums on time.

This notification has come into force with immediate effect.

While insurance is an essential service, suspension of public transport has led to both customers and agents/insurance employees staying away from offices and bank branches. There is a high likelihood of customers missing their renewal payments as for cheque-based payments an insured needs to visit a branch.

As far as life insurance is concerned, the insurance regulator has asked insurers to provide an additional grace period of 30 days for renewing the policy.